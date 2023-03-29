The family's vet bill has exceeded £2,000 and is likely to increase with further treatment.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help cover the costs, but Mr Rees said it could take up to six months for Sasha to fully recover.

"We are going every single day to get her wound treated, it can’t be covered. She needs round-the-clock care," he said.

"The vets have told us that [the bill] will run into multiple thousands and it's been two weeks since the accident and it's already up to that".

The attack comes just weeks after a family pet was left with serious injuries after being attacked on Redcar beach.

Marie Hay's husky Naevia was left "pouring with blood" after it was set upon by two bulldog-type dogs.

She previously urged dog owners to keep their animals on a lead, unless they are confident they will return when called.

Mr Rees has been receiving support from Ms Hay and echoed her calls.

"I don't believe in having a nanny state and introducing new laws every week but we wouldn't need it if people were sensible," he said.

He believes dog owners should ensure their pets have a recall and they should use a muzzle if not.