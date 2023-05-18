About 2,500 illegal disposable vape pens with an estimated value of £17,500 have been seized.

Luton Council Trading Standards and Bedfordshire Police raided a premises in the Bury Park area of the town and also found shisha tobacco being decanted into unlabelled plastic pots for sale.

A campaign had been launched to prosecute people selling illegal vapes and tobacco with 11,000 seized so far.

Hazel Simmons, leader of Luton Council, said items such as illegal vape pens were "often linked to wider organised criminal activity".