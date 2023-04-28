Three injured after car crashes into shop

Crash in Monson Road, Tunbridge WellsHannah Roe/BBC

Three people were injured after a car crashed into the front of a shop in Tunbridge Wells

Emergency services were called to the crash in Monson Road, Tunbridge Wells, at 11:27 BST.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene where three people were treated for minor injuries, Kent Police said.

The road was closed while police dealt with the incident, but it has since reopened.

Hannah Roe/BBC

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monson Road, Tunbridge Wells

