An outdoor water sports venue in Derbyshire closed over the bank holiday weekend after "strange algae" was discovered.

Spring Lakes in Long Eaton said a small patch of the algae was found on the surface of the water during an inspection on Saturday.

It said it was tested and the results came back inconclusive.

It is not thought to be the highly-toxic blue-green algae, but a decision was made to close the attraction until this was confirmed by a full laboratory report.