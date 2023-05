A bag of bones found on a roadside prompting a police probe turned out to be the remains of a sheep.

Motorists were advised to use an alternative route following the closure of a road between Llanharan and Llanharry in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

South Wales Police was alerted to the grim discovery on Friday morning and launched an investigation.

The road reopened later when the remains were confirmed to be that of a sheep.