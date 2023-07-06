A council has apologised to music fans who lost their money when the company organising a festival went bust.

Torbay Council gave promoters Case Live a £20,000 advance despite the company never having organised an event on such a scale before, councillors heard.

The English Riviera Food and Music Festival should have brought UB40 and a host of bands and celebrity chefs to Torre Abbey Meadows in May.

But it was called off about a month before Case Live went into liquidation.