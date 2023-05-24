A bus company said its services will be disrupted after one of its vehicles was involved in a serious crash.

Vectare's 505 service between Waltham Cross and Harlow in Essex was suspended after the collision on Tuesday morning in which a number of passengers and the driver were injured.

The vehicle was also "extensively damaged" the company said.

It had hoped to be operating a full service on Wednesday but said the "fallout" from the "serious incident" and "exceptionally high levels of sickness" would lead to disruption, external.