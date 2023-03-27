A bid to increase the size of the turbines at a south of Scotland wind farm has been approved by the Scottish government.

The project at Glenshimmeroch near St John's Town of Dalry was approved in 2019.

At that time the maximum height of the 10 turbines was limited to 150m (490ft).

That was subsequently increased to 180m (590ft) and has now been raised again to 200m (650ft).

Energiekontor has taken the case to the Scottish government on numerous occasions due to Dumfries and Galloway Council's failure to issue a decision within the required timescales.

That was how the original application was approved four years ago.

The same method has now been used to successfully increase the size of the turbines on two occasions.

A reporter concluded that the change would not obviously result in greater landscape or visual damage from the development.