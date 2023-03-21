HSBC to open pop-up branch after fire
A bank is opening a pop-up branch after a fire at one of its sites.
HSBC has said it intends to move services to a temporary location following a blaze in Market Place, Loughborough, Leicestershire, on Wednesday.
The fire caused "significant damage" to the roof and upper levels of the property, HSBC added.
The initial temporary branch will be set up at Loughborough Library on Thursday and Friday, between 10:00 and 16:00 GMT.
The bank added it was working with Charnwood Borough Council to set up a more suitable permanent location while repairs took place.
Gursh Bassi, HSBC UK's local director, thanked emergency services for their efforts and confirmed no-one was inside the bank when the fire broke out.
"After carrying out an initial assessment, I am saddened to report there is significant damage to the roof and upper levels of the property," he said.
"We will continue to assess what is needed in terms of repair, but it is obvious the branch will be closed for the foreseeable future."