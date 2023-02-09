Previously unseen rings around a dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system have been discovered using a camera developed at the University of Sheffield.

The rings which were found around Quaoar are similar to ones found around Saturn.

An international team of astronomers located them using the HiPERCAM - an extremely sensitive high-speed camera developed by Sheffield scientists.

The camera is mounted on the world’s largest optical telescope in the Canary Islands.

Quaoar was discovered in 2002 and is around 690 miles (1,110km) in diameter, which is about half the diameter of Pluto.

According to the University of Sheffield, the rings were too small and faint to see directly in an image.

However, researchers discovered them when light from a star was blocked by Quaoar as it orbited the sun.

The dips in brightness, known as an occultation, indicated the presence of a ring system, the scientists said.