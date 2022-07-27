Thousands of people in Sheffield watched England beat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals of the women's Euro 2022 on Tuesday night.

Some of those fans went to fan parks in the city, including one at Devonshire Green.

The Lionesses are now just one match away from winning the competition.

The side will play either Germany or France for the ultimate prize at Wembley on 31 July.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.