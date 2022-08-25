'Problematic parking' prompts double yellow lines
"Persistent and problematic obstructive parking" is being blamed for the introduction of double yellow lines on a Lake District road.
Cumbria County Council said emergency vehicles had faced obstacles on the B5289 in Borrowdale which posed a safety hazard.
The lines are being painted in the run up to the Bank Holiday weekend - one of the busiest times for visitors.
They will cover both sides of the carriageway for about one mile (1.5km), and also along a short stretch of the U2222 Watendlath Road.
Tourist season
Councillor Kieth Little, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “First and foremost, we must ensure that our road network is safe, reliable, and accessible to locals, tourists and emergency services.
“Borrowdale has several parking issues, especially during the tourist season, that need to be addressed.
"We hope that installing these double yellow lines, will help to keep Borrowdale's roads safe for all its users."
He thanked residents and businesses who had supported the plans.
"We welcome all visitors to this part of the Lake District but ask that everyone parks responsibly," he added.
