A decision to not introduce a 20mph (32km/h) limit in part of a village in Devon means it is "potentially a death trap", a senior local councillor says.

The limit is not being cut on Lower Town in Halberton as it has not ranked highly enough on a county council formula.

Reduced speed limits were agreed for the four "most in need" Devon communities; selected areas of Tiverton and Winkleigh, and all the roads in Atherington (North Devon) and Ashburton.

Local councillor Colin Slade said he was "very disappointed" the road, also used to access a school, would remain a 30mph (48km/h) zone.

Council leaders said the road could be considered again in the future, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.