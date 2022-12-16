A charity formed in a pub during the pandemic has handed out hundreds of Christmas food parcels to more than 60 local schools to support families in need.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation was set up by Theresa McCarthy-Dixon who runs the Swan and Helmet in Northampton.

After initially running a food bank from the pub, the charity now helps people in the area who have been faced with hardship.

Ms McCarthy-Dixon said: "We support so many schools in this county and we fell we don’t want any family to do without this Christmas."