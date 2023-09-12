GWR train named after mystery writer Agatha Christie

A train has been named after Devon-born best-selling mystery author Dame Agatha Christie.

The GWR Intercity Express train 802110 was officially named by her grandson Mathew Prichard in a ceremony at Paignton Railway Station.

The ceremony also celebrated the 70th anniversary of her famous play The Mousetrap.

Christie, who was born in Torquay in September 1890, had her first book published in 1920 and continued writing until her death in 1976, aged 85.