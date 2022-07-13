Container park plans not ready for Games
At a glance
Fourteen shipping containers were expected to be equipped with big screens in Perry Barr in time for the Commonwealth Games
The site will eventually be redeveloped for housing
Big screens will still showcase the Games at Smithfield and Victoria Square
Plans to use shipping containers in Birmingham to screen sports and films will not be ready in time for the Commonwealth Games, the city council has said.
The temporary scheme earmarked for Perry Barr proposed fitting 14 containers with big screens and other facilities in a bid to "maximise opportunities" for the Games.
Another 72 containers were due to be added later for leisure and business purposes.
However, with the Commonwealth Games set to open on 28 July, the Perry Barr scheme, approved three months ago, has been pushed back to later in the year.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the council highlighted that the scheme was never just about the Games.
A spokesperson for the local authority said the project was about delivering a "medium-term, temporary use for the site", providing opportunities ahead of its "eventual redevelopment as much-needed housing for the people of Birmingham."
“The temporary use will offer a range of attractions that will enhance the quality of life for existing and new residents of the area – and the later opening will more closely align with the start of the occupation of the new housing," they added.
Big screens will show the Games at Smithfield and Victoria Square in the city.