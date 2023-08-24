Movie carousel comes to Guernsey North Show
A vintage carousel that featured in a blockbuster film is in Guernsey for the North Show.
The event is being held at Saumarez Park and hosts a range of entertainment, stalls and live music.
The vintage carousel was built in 1895 and featured in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical movie in 2022.
Andrew Sturrock, carousel manager, said people were always "wowed by it".
He said: "The carousel has travelled all over Europe - to Athens, Belgium. We've come here, we go everywhere and anywhere in the country.
"We've done parties for celebrities with it. It's been in Matilda and it has been in some other movies."
