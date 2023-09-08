A new Irish language channel for children has been launched in the Republic of Ireland.

Cúla4 is an initiative of the Irish language television channel TG4.

The channel went live on Saorview, Virgin Media, Sky and Eir on Friday afternoon.

Aimed at making entertaining and educational content in Irish available for children, it is targeted at youngsters aged up to 12.

The station's director general, Alan Esslemont, said the country's ability to pass the language on to future generations was key to the proposal to have a dedicated children's channel.

Much of the content on the free-to-air channel will be provided by the independent production sector.

Three anchor presenters, from Belfast, Galway and Dublin, will host the channel's 14-hour-a-day schedule.

Online viewers can access the content on cula4.com.