A Pixar fan has crocheted a miniature version of the famous balloon house from the movie Up to decorate a local postbox.

Sarah Simpson of King's Hill, Kent, took a week to make the creation.

Alongside the house, she also crocheted the likeness of owner Carl Fredricksen.

She said she did it because she "loved" the 2009 film, which tells the story of a lonely widower who flies his house to South America by attaching balloons.