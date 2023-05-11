Businesses suffering a month after cliff collapse
Firms affected by a cliff collapse in April say they are still without internet and phone connections and are losing business.
The collapse happened in Galley Hill Road, Swanscombe, Kent, on 10 April.
One company said it could have to make staff redundant because of the lost income.
Thames Water said diversions and road closures were still in place while surveys to determine the cause of the collapse continued.
The A226 is still closed at the site of the collapse.
Tony Buckley, from demolition firm Lancebox Ltd, said his workshop was damaged and most of his staff were now having to work from home.
“No-one’s been out to apologise, no-one’s been out to update us," he said, "there’s been no relief, no offer of support, we’re left in the dark.
“It’s scary times for us because we’re losing a lot of money a day and we’re looking at potentially having to make redundancies because of the lack of business and lack of money coming in, and the money we’re having to outsource.”
Other businesses in the area say the diversions and road closures are adding costs and delays to their trade.
In a statement Thames Water said: "Geotechnical surveys are under way to determine the cause of the collapse.
"In addition, an exclusion zone remains in position.
"We’re maintaining supplies to local properties by using tankers, so there should be no impact on customers’ water, but we apologise for any disruption or noise our tankers cause."
Dartford MP Gareth Johnson has called an emergency meeting with Thames Water, which is due to take place on 16 May.
