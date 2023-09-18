Falmouth leisure centre to reopen

A refurbished leisure centre which closed when it ran into financial difficulties is due to partially reopen on Monday.

The Ships & Castles site, which was shut by Cornwall Council in 2022, has been renamed Pendennis Community Centre.

It was taken over by the Pendennis Leisure Charity after the land was sold to Falmouth Town Council for £1.

The new venue will feature a cafe, two studios and a timetable of classes.