Smoke from huge wildfires burning in parts of the Northern Hemisphere is believed to be behind unusual cloud formations seen in Scotland.

About 30,000 households have been ordered to evacuate homes in Canada's British Columbia province, where almost 400 wildfires have been burning.

Fires have also been raging in the Canary Islands and Greece.

The Met Office and the BBC's Weather Centre said clouds seen on Friday night were likely to include wildfire smoke.

Buckie in Aberdeenshire, Forres in Moray and Portmahomack in the Highlands were among places from where the smoke was visible.