A whale has died after becoming stranded on a beach on the Sussex coast.

The coastguard said the alarm was raised after the northern bottlenose whale washed-up on East Beach, Littlehampton, on Saturday afternoon.

Littlehampton Coastguard rescue team confirmed on Sunday that the whale died after attempts to get it back into the sea failed.

Arun District Council has warned people not to go near the whale, saying it was a "biohazard".