Ukrainian refugees, who have developed a love for Irish dancing, have been treated to a workshop from members of the Riverdance cast in Dublin.

Professional dancers Jason O'Neill from Belfast and Emma Mannion from Roscommon visited a weekly dance class in Rathmines Ukrainian Community Centre on Wednesday.

Kristina Bondarenko, aged 17, began teaching herself Irish dancing six years ago using online videos.

The schoolgirl, who is originally from Odesa, moved to Ireland with her mother following the outbreak of war last year.