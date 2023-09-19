Cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins has been made an Honorary Doctorate of Arts by the University of Plymouth in recognition of his contribution to film.

The university said the honour had been awarded because he was "considered one of the greatest, most respected and influential cinematographers of all time".

The 74-year-old, from Torquay, Devon, counts The Shawshank Redemption, Skyfall, 1917 and Blade Runner 2049 among his best-known features, the last two winning him Oscars.

The same ceremony on Monday, during the university's graduation programme, also saw Judith Weir, Master of the Queen’s Music, and now the King’s Music, receive an Honorary Doctorate of Music.