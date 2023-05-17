During the course of the trial, the jury heard that Bevan and James met through Facebook in February 2020, and he moved in to the family home in Haverfordwest within weeks.

James had just got out of a domestic violence relationship, and as a previous victim of domestic abuse, had access to support.

However, she "shut her eyes to the very obvious danger which Kyle Bevan posed to her children", the court heard.

Mr Murphy asked the full council meeting to reassure him that a welfare report presented in November 2022 would be acted on.

He also asked how a child practice review into Lola's death could help to "establish what lessons can be learnt to avoid such a tragedy in the future".

Cabinet member for social services Tessa Hodgson said a review was started following Lola's death and restarted after the trial concluded.

She told members the review would be published after it was completed, but could not give a timescale.

NSPCC Cymru's assistant director Tracey Holdsworth has previously said: "The death of a child in such harrowing circumstances leaves many of us asking questions.

"The Child Practice Review being carried out into the circumstances around Lola's death must be robust in finding whether more could have been done to protect this little girl and how agencies working together can better prevent future tragedies."