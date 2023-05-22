Fifteen heritage and culture projects across Cornwall are to share more than £560,000 in grants cash.

Cornwall Council said Truro Cathedral, the Cornwall Heritage Trust and the Old Duchy Palace in Lostwithiel were among places to benefit after winning bids to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The money would help to ensure the cultural assets “could be enjoyed by residents for years to come”, it said.

Other sites to benefit would include the heritage trust's Treffry Viaduct, near Luxulyan; Castle an Dinas at St Columb Major; and the Hurler Stone Circles, near Bodmin Moor.