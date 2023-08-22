Born in Loughborough, Leicestershire, she said: "I had a romantic notion about being a marine biologist for a while, but I wasn’t great at science so that was that.

"I almost went down the home economics teacher route but the thought of showing children how to make shortcrust pastry year after year just didn’t excite me enough."

Having decided journalism was the way forward, Priest's first job with the corporation was at BBC Radio Guernsey.

It was upon landing a job at BBC Radio Norfolk aged 23 that the county eventually became her long-term home.

"So many things have changed over the years. The way newsrooms are staffed, the advances in technology and of course the digital/online world," she said.

"I have been so lucky to have a variety of jobs at the BBC it never occurred to me to leave but, after almost 40 years, I felt the time was right.

"The impact of the 4am starts on my home life was the biggest factor."