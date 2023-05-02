Two men have been detained after a man was assaulted in Folkestone and died three days later.

Anthony Armstrong, 49, was walking in New Street on 6 October 2022 when he saw a group of people he knew, Kent Police said.

Ruben Smith punched Mr Armstrong in the face, and was found guilty of affray and causing actual bodily harm.

Mark Green continued the assault and Mr Armstrong fell backwards, hitting his head. He died in hospital three days later.