Two men detained for fatal Folkestone assault
At a glance
Anthony Armstrong died three days after being attacked in Folkestone
Mark Green was jailed for manslaughter
Ruben Smith was sent to a young offenders institution for affray and causing actual bodily harm
Two men have been detained after a man was assaulted in Folkestone and died three days later.
Anthony Armstrong, 49, was walking in New Street on 6 October 2022 when he saw a group of people he knew, Kent Police said.
Ruben Smith punched Mr Armstrong in the face, and was found guilty of affray and causing actual bodily harm.
Mark Green continued the assault and Mr Armstrong fell backwards, hitting his head. He died in hospital three days later.
Green and Smith left the scene, but were arrested the same day, a Kent Police spokesman said.
"Mr Armstrong was unconscious as a result of the assault and was flown to a London hospital but never recovered from his injuries," he added.
Smith, 19, of Foord Road South, Folkestone, was found not guilty of manslaughter, but admitted causing actual bodily harm.
He was detained at a young offenders institution for 52 weeks, the judge at Canterbury Crown Court said.
Green, 41, of East Cliff, Folkestone, was sentenced to eight years in prison after admitting manslaughter and being cleared of affray.
