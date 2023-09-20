Thirteen arrested after Irish parliament protests
At a glance
Thirteen people have been arrested after protests in Dublin
Demonstrators gathered as politicians reconvened after a summer break
Politicians were escorted out of parliament buildings by Irish police on Wednesday evening
A senior investigating officer has been appointed to investigate the incidents
- Published
Thirteen people have been arrested after protests took place outside Irish parliament buildings on Wednesday.
It comes as politicians returned to the Dáil (Irish lower house of parliament) chamber after a summer recess.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ said TDs and senators were escorted by gardaí (Irish police) out of Leinster House due to the demonstrations.
Gardaí said a senior investigating officer has been appointed to coordinate and investigate the circumstances regarding these incidents.
A spokesperson said a policing operation had been put in place to facilitate the resumption of the 33rd Dáil involving uniformed and plain-clothed officers.
"On a number of occasions, gardaí were required to intervene during public order incidents which occurred on Molesworth Street, Kildare Street and Merrion Street," they said.
"In total, 13 arrests were made over the course of today connected with incidents in the vicinity of government buildings."
Politicians were told not to leave the parliament complex at one point on Wednesday afternoon due to the protests at both entrances, RTÉ said.
Oireachtas (Irish parliament) staff and members of the media were also subject to threats and verbal abuse.
Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Micheál Martin described the actions of those involved as "unacceptable and reprehensible".
He said: "We live in a parliamentary democracy, notwithstanding the flaws in any democracy, there is no need for that sort of behaviour outside Dáil Éireann."