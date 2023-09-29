A stray royal python has been found loose in a village, the second discovery in a week.

The reptile was spotted by a horse rider in a layby on Southbrook Road in West Ashling, West Sussex, on Sunday.

It was taken to a local vet for a check-up by the RSPCA.

It comes after another large snake, believed to be a pet, was discovered in a field in the village on 18 September.