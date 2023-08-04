A man has died following a crash in Cornwall, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called at about 07:00 BST on Thursday to a single-vehicle crash on the A395 near Launceston involving a white Renault Master van.

The driver, a man in his 40s from Bude, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for about eight hours whilst the roads policing team carried out investigations. Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.