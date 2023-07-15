Four people - including a teenager - have been arrested in connection with the assault of a man in a city centre.

Police were called to the incident in South Street, Chichester, at about 07:40 BST on 7 July where they arrested four people nearby.

A 17-year-old boy from West Wittering, a 34-year-old man from Littlehampton, a 24-year-old woman from Chichester and a 43-year-old woman, of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

They were released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.