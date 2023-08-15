A motorcyclist has been badly injured in a crash with a van in Herefordshire.

The man on the bike suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision on the A49 near Queenswood Country Park in Dinmore Hill, Leominster, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

He was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

The woman driving the van was also hurt, but her injuries were not serious and she was taken to hospital for further checks, paramedics said.