Highland Council has had to change its plan to warm Inverness Castle using a system that would have captured heat from waste water flowing through a nearby sewer.

The local authority secured UK government Levelling Up funding for the project.

It had proposed redeveloping a defunct public toilet block below the castle as a waste water heat recovery centre.

But it has been found that the closest sewer does not to have sufficient flow rates to make the system work.

Highland Council said agreements were in place to change the project to an air source heat pump system instead.