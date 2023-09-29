Hurling star DJ Carey accused of cancer cash fraud
At a glance
Former Kilkenny hurling star DJ Carey is accused of inducing people to pay him money after fraudulently claiming to have cancer
The 52-year-old appeared in court in Dublin on Friday morning
He faces a total of 21 fraud and forgery charges, said to have been committed against 25 people over an eight-year period
Mr Carey is one of the most acclaimed and decorated players in hurling history
Former Kilkenny hurling star DJ Carey has appeared in court accused of inducing people to pay him money after fraudulently claiming to have cancer.
He allegedly claimed he needed money to obtain treatment in 2022.
The 52-year-old appeared in court in Dublin on Friday morning, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.
He is accused of 21 fraud and forgery offences against 25 people over an eight-year period.
As a five-time All-Ireland winner and multiple All-Star, Mr Carey is one of the most decorated and acclaimed hurlers to ever play the sport.
Mr Carey was arrested by appointment in Dublin on Friday, and later appeared at Blanchardstown District Court.
He was remanded on bail to appear before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on 3 November.
He was ordered not to contact any witnesses and to inform gardaí (Irish police) if he travels abroad.
The judge said he has zero income and he was granted legal aid.