Appeal after two men die in A20 crash
- Published
Police are appealing for information after two men died in a crash involving a car and a van.
The collision happened on the A20 Main Road in Farningham at about 16:00 BST on Monday.
A red Ford Escort was heading east when it was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Panel van travelling in the opposite direction.
Emergency services attended and the occupants of the Escort, who were aged 19 and 20, were confirmed dead at the scene.
Two men in the van were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not described as serious, Kent Police said.
The force has urged any witnesses to come forward.
