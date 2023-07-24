A man from the Republic of Ireland who was released from an Iranian prison in May has spoken of suffering post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) .

Bernard Phelan, 64, is originally from Clonmel, County Tipperary, but grew up in Blackrock, County Dublin.

He was detained in the north-eastern city of Mashad last October

Mr Phelan was accused of "providing information to an enemy country" and sentenced to six-and-a-half years prison in March.