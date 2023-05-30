One officer has been suspended while five others have been placed on restricted duties and will have no contact with the public, the IOPC said.

A member of the woman's family has been allowed to watch footage of what happened from the officers' body-worn video cameras.

Det Ch Supt Seb Adjei-Addoh said: "It is clear that this will have been a distressing experience for the lady involved and that the circumstances raise a number of questions that need to be answered.

"While I do not wish to pre-judge this process, officers know that they must be able to justify any use of force or restraint and we will expect that of the officers involved in this incident.

"They also know that we expect them to show compassion and to adjust their approach in real time according to the circumstances they are faced with.

"I am committed to transparency in relation to this incident. I am already in contact with our key partners and will keep them, and those directly involved, informed as our inquiries progress."