Man with head injury rescued from yacht
HM Coastguard received a Mayday call from a yacht
A man had fallen on board
A lifeboat took him to shore where an ambulance was waiting
A man who suffered injuries after falling on a 32ft (9.7m) yacht in south Devon was rescued by a lifeboat crew.
HM Coastguard received a Mayday call at about 10:30 BST on Monday morning, from a boat 4km (2.4 miles) off the coast near the village of Holcombe.
The Exmouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat was deployed to help a man who had head and shoulder injuries.
Two of the crew boarded and gave the man first aid before a second lifeboat from Teignmouth RNLI took him to shore, where they passed him to a waiting ambulance.
