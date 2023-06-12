A brand new, state-of-the-art building at a Brighton hospital has welcomed patients for the first time.

Costing about £500m, the Louisa Martindale Building at the Royal Sussex County Hospital is the newest building across NHS England.

The 11-story building will accommodate 40 wards, an intensive care unit and outpatient clinics.

It stands next to the Barry Building, which opened in 1828 and is no longer "fit for purpose", according to George Finlay, the chief executive of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.