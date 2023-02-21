Dublin Airport: Flights suspended for 30 minutes after drone sightings

Flights at Dublin Airport were suspended for 30 minutes on Tuesday evening due to illegal drone activity in the area.

Dublin Airport reminded drone users that it was illegal to fly a drone within 5km (3.1 miles) of the airport.

The airport announced that flight operations had resumed at about 20:50 local time.

In February flights were diverted at the airport three times in a period of four days after sightings of a drone on the airfield.

A man has appeared in court in connection with one of those incidents.