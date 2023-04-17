A bomb disposal team has begun investigations into a possible World War Two munition buried in the garden of village property.

Northamptonshire Police said officers received a call about concerns over the item at the home on Farthingstone Road in Litchborough.

It said officers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were undertaking exploratory work at the scene.

No other properties are affected by the on-going operation and residents could speak to officers if they had any concerns, the force said.