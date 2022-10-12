Arrest after man involved in crash hit by car
- Published
A man has been arrested after another man, who was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Leicester, was hit by a car, police said.
Leicestershire Police said a man, in his 60s, reported that his white Mercedes van had been involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra in Narborough Road shortly before 18:00 BST on Monday.
The victim said after getting out of his van, he was then struck by the Astra, which left the scene, the force added.
A 39-year-old man was detained on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.
The victim suffered injuries described as not life-threatening or life-changing.
Witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage have been asked to come forward.
Det Sgt Becky Jehu said: “This collision happened on a busy road in and out of the city, so there will have been motorists who witnessed the collision.
“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage, who saw what happened or who saw either vehicle prior to the collision occurring.
"Any information you’re able to provide could help our investigation.”