I﻿njured walker rescued from brook

Edale Mountain RescueEdale Mountain Rescue Team

T﻿he walker was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by air ambulance

A﻿ walker has been taken to hospital with head and chest injuries after falling into a brook.

Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue Service in Derbyshire said they were called to the Wyming Brook area west of Sheffield at about 14:05 GMT on Sunday.

T﻿he rambler was treated for hypothermia as well as chest and head injuries after they were "immersed in the water for some considerable time".

A﻿fter being treated at the scene they were taken by air ambulance to hospital.

