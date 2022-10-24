Man punched and kicked in street robbery
- Published
A man needed hospital treatment after he was attacked and robbed in the street.
Derbyshire Police said the victim, in his 30s, was approached by three or four other men on a footpath off Sheepcote Road in Killamarsh.
Officers said he was kicked and punched and had cash taken from his pockets.
He suffered injuries to his face, ribs and legs.
It happened between 20:00 BST and 21:00 BST on Friday 14 October near the junction with Delves Road.
Police described the robbers as being aged in their late teens and wearing dark tracksuits with hoods up.
One is believed to have been wearing a face covering and another a black mask and dark sunglasses.
The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.