Wrexham: The twists and turns of 2022

The past year has been full of stomach-churning twists and heart-wrenching near misses for Wrexham.

On the pitch, the football club fell just short of promotion.

But this was also the year the town was awarded city status.

And while Wrexham County Borough was shortlisted for the UK City of Culture 2025, that award eventually went to Bradford.

Yet, for some, this has been the year that the town, now a city, "started to wake up".

Perhaps unsurprisingly for Wrexham, this story starts with football.

The 2021-22 season was the first full campaign since stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny bought Wrexham AFC.

That autumn also saw the release of their documentary series Welcome to Wrexham.

For many, this Hollywood takeover has triggered other improvements in the city.