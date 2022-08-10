Councillors have agreed arrangements for bin collections every third week in mid-Devon.

The scheme was initially agreed in February following trials in parts of Tiverton.

From October, food waste will still be collected weekly, with recycling and garden waste every two weeks, and non-recyclable black bag waste every three weeks.

Mid-Devon District Councillors said the change would increase recycling rates.

New black wheelie bins for non-recyclable waste are being given to all households, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

Residents who struggle to fit all their waste in those provided can ask for an extra bin.

Portfolio holder for the environment and climate change, Councillor Colin Slade, told the cabinet on Tuesday: “My main priority with my climate change hat on is obviously to improve our carbon footprint by increasing our recycling towards the target of 60%, which we hope to achieve and also to reduce the residual [black bag] waste.

“Also, as a benefit, there is a financial incentive in that we will make a saving of around £160,000 a year. That is offset against an initial investment on the cost of the bins, which we are now issuing to residents, and that rollout is now well under way.”