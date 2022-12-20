A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a serious assault at a pub in Cardiff.

Police were called to the Melrose Inn in St Mellons at about 23:20 GMT on Friday.

A 29-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital, South Wales Police said.

A 33-year-old man from Rumney appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday.

There was no indication of a plea and he is due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 16 January.

South Wales Police said it was still appealing for information and would like to speak to anyone in the pub on the evening of the assault.

A second man, 32, was arrested and has been released on bail.