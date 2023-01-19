Lifts to be installed at 'inaccessible' Flitwick station
- Published
An "inaccessible" railway station is to get a new bridge and three lifts installed after a long-running campaign.
Work on the Access for All project at Flitwick station will start in the summer and should be complete by March 2024, the train operator Govia Thameslink said.
Currently passengers who wish to travel south from the station - but cannot cross the railway bridge - have had to be taxied to Luton Parkway, according to Ian Cook, who leads the Step Free Access group.
Mr Cook welcomed the investment and said the group had campaigned for changes for six years.
"I just kept hitting a brick wall, so it's great that we've actually got it now," Mr Cook, from Flitwick, said.
"If it's raining, or frosty, the steps will be horrendous - it's a health and trip hazard."
In a letter seen by the BBC, the managing director for Great Northern and Thameslink, Tom Moran, said the company was working to "deliver the preferred solution of a new fibre re-enforced plastic bridge and three lifts and stairs".
